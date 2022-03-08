Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Purchases 791 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $724.22.

In other news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total transaction of $2,516,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director George L. Sing sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.50, for a total transaction of $1,231,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,028 shares of company stock worth $15,388,172 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.33 on Tuesday, reaching $612.26. 1,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,034. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $451.60 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $618.69 and a 200 day moving average of $623.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.83 by $3.89. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 45.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.