Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Raises Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 381,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 6.8% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Apple were worth $67,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Apple by 97.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,546,345 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,239,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,074,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 133.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,979,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $421,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,970,194 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 12,722.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,461,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,894,947 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $36,670,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,451 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Apple by 22.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 31,017,597 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,388,991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,680,213 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price target on shares of Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.48.

Apple stock opened at $159.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.87. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

