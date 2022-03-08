Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Trims Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for 1.5% of Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $14,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,729,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,284,000 after buying an additional 115,634 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,024,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,453,000 after buying an additional 84,577 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,883,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,298,000 after buying an additional 126,031 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,098,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,350,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $186.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

