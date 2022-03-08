Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Shares Gap Up to $2.80

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $2.99. Banco Santander shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 180,983 shares.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.35 ($4.73) to €4.40 ($4.78) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Santander by 11.5% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 27,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 13.6% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 32,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,915 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 123.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 0.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

