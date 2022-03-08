Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Trading Down 8.4%

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BKKPF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 8.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.94 and last traded at $3.94. Approximately 530 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64.

About Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF)

Bangkok Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others. The Domestic Banking segment provides loans, deposits, trade finance, remittances and payments, electronic services, credit cards, debit cards, and related other financial services.

