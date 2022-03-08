Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Trading Down 5.6%

Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.11 and last traded at $10.11. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.71.

Separately, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Bank Leumi le- Israel B.M. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Romania, and internationally. It operates through Households, Private Banking, Small and Micro Businesses, Mid-Sized Businesses, Corporate, Institutional Entities, and Financial Management segments.

