Bank of America Downgrades Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) to Neutral

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $165.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.45% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.44 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $142.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.39 and a 200-day moving average of $108.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.31.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.25. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Thomas F. Hawkins sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total transaction of $1,101,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,129,765. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 380,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $7,100,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,516,822 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $142,416,000 after purchasing an additional 600,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

