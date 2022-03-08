Bank of America Lowers EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) to Neutral

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $146.00 target price on the energy exploration company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $130.00. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Benchmark lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.09.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $120.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $121.78. The stock has a market cap of $70.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.79.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total transaction of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,022 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after acquiring an additional 12,397 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $705,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,637.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,449,579 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $200,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384,030 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,344,166 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $195,598,000 after acquiring an additional 427,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

