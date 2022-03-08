Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.38.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $35.81 and a 52 week high of $50.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.90. The firm has a market cap of $313.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,043,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,407,000 after acquiring an additional 36,781 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $1,583,000. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $732,000. Siena Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

