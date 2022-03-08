Bank of America Upgrades HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) to “Buy”

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a $47.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $40.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of HollyFrontier from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of HollyFrontier stock opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $27.17 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.64.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in HollyFrontier during the 3rd quarter worth $2,299,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,826,000 after purchasing an additional 470,581 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 490.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 774,682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after purchasing an additional 643,500 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in HollyFrontier by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 294,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,773,000 after purchasing an additional 36,894 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

