Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.81. Approximately 1,955 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

BKRIY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

