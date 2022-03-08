Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) was downgraded by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.75 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$169.00 to C$171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$148.96.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

BMO stock opened at C$142.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$136.92. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$107.82 and a 12-month high of C$152.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$92.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The bank reported C$3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.16 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$6.57 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 14.4300002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.