Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.34% of ModivCare worth $59,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ModivCare by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ModivCare by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in ModivCare by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in ModivCare by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare stock opened at $107.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -206.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78. ModivCare Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.38 and a 1 year high of $211.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.39.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $575.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 27.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MODV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of ModivCare from $190.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

About ModivCare (Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.