Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,585,445 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,414 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.16% of Old National Bancorp worth $60,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth $27,531,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 22.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,063,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,834,000 after purchasing an additional 917,609 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 67.6% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,574,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,685,000 after purchasing an additional 634,735 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,323,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,283,000 after purchasing an additional 612,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ONB stock opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $21.28.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 32.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

About Old National Bancorp (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

