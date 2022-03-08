Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 545,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of BlackLine worth $64,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BL. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackLine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 4.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $609,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine by 3.7% during the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 69,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 3,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $243,762.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total value of $35,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $808,578. Company insiders own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BL. StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on BlackLine from $132.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on BlackLine in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.11.

NASDAQ:BL opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. BlackLine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.85.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

