Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 11,625 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 541,945 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.25% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $57,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 568,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,802,000 after purchasing an additional 73,534 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 184,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,745,000 after purchasing an additional 61,485 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 574,866 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,493,000 after purchasing an additional 37,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 238,837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.71, for a total transaction of $255,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,600 shares of company stock valued at $579,220. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

SSD opened at $114.44 on Tuesday. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $141.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.33. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 16.31%.

SSD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.50.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile (Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.