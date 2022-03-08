Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 3,453 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 934,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Black Hills worth $58,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Black Hills in the third quarter worth about $82,000. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Hills stock opened at $72.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. Black Hills Co. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $73.43.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11. The business had revenue of $562.50 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.80.

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.

