Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,195,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.56% of Dropbox worth $64,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 51.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 38.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

DBX opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.91. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.21. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total value of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,630 shares of company stock valued at $1,568,670 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.75% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

