Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,476,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,359 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.14% of Bank OZK worth $63,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bank OZK in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

OZK opened at $41.35 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $51.39. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 48.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.85%.

OZK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Bank OZK from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

