Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.12% of PacWest Bancorp worth $59,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, EVP Bryan M. Corsini sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total transaction of $54,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $40.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.31.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 44.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.61%.

PacWest Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.