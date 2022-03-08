Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 598,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.10% of Clean Harbors worth $62,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $95,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,508 shares of company stock valued at $541,395. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Raymond James upgraded Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

CLH opened at $97.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 1.63. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.30 and a 12 month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

