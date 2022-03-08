Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,411 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.99% of Mattel worth $64,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Mattel during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,736,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Mattel by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,481,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,505,000 after purchasing an additional 576,540 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in Mattel in the third quarter valued at about $9,598,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Mattel by 197.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 756,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 502,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 298.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 615,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,379,000 after buying an additional 461,243 shares during the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $25.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.52.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. Mattel had a return on equity of 47.84% and a net margin of 16.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAT shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Mattel from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

In related news, Director Richard Todd Bradley sold 9,000 shares of Mattel stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $220,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Zanatta Roberto Jacobo Isaias sold 51,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,144.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

