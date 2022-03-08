Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $58.26 Million Stock Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,701,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.81% of Grocery Outlet worth $58,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $56,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 2,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $69,946.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,302 shares of company stock worth $916,107. 11.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.65. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.24.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

