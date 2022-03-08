Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.61 Million Stock Holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,341 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.27% of Travel + Leisure worth $59,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,129,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after buying an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 18,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

TNL stock opened at $46.31 on Tuesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $46.13 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.75.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

