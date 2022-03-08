Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $59.69 Million Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,418,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,152,093 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $59,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at about $273,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 95,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 19,537 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.6% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

GLDM stock opened at $39.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $39.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.22.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.