Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $60.30 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,838 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,696 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.04% of SPS Commerce worth $60,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $122.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.56 and a beta of 0.81. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.05 and a 52-week high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.88.

In related news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,080,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

