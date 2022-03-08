Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.32 Million Stock Position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,977,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,716 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.21% of Evolent Health worth $61,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 444.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,634 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000.

EVH opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.62 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $486,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steve Tutewohl sold 1,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $39,004.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,326 shares of company stock worth $1,880,018 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

