Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $61.93 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 327,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.91% of Medpace worth $61,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Medpace by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Medpace by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $148.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.00 and a 200-day moving average of $191.92. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $136.80 and a 1-year high of $231.00. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 39,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total value of $8,856,954.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 14,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.13, for a total transaction of $3,180,677.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,196 shares of company stock valued at $55,959,734. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

