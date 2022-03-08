Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.47 Million Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,611,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Premier worth $62,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PINC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,768,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 822.8% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,126,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,671,000 after buying an additional 1,004,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,255,000 after buying an additional 854,141 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Premier by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,837,000 after buying an additional 566,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Premier by 890.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 567,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,997,000 after buying an additional 510,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PINC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.17.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $36.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.66. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.57 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.61%.

Premier Profile (Get Rating)

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.