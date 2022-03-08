Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $62.80 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,970,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.94% of Exelixis worth $62,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krensavage Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Exelixis by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 73,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 10,694 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,838,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 359,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 88,635 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Exelixis by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,216,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,857,000 after purchasing an additional 952,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 231,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,434. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.27.

EXEL opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.50 and a twelve month high of $25.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. Exelixis had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $451.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO.

