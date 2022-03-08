Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $63.91 Million Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 88,814 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.96% of Progress Software worth $63,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Progress Software by 861.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter worth $164,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 22.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 21,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Progress Software by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,486,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Progress Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of PRGS opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $47.60. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.06 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. Analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

