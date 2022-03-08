Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $65.12 Million Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 579,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.30% of TransUnion worth $65,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,068 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1,443.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 177,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,437,000 after purchasing an additional 165,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 79,207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TransUnion from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.92.

TRU stock opened at $92.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.48. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.47 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $4,973,069.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total value of $75,442.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,684 shares of company stock worth $5,616,686 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

