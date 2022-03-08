Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,759 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.47% of Mimecast worth $62,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mimecast stock opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.44. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mimecast had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MIME. Northland Securities cut shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Colliers Securities cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mimecast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.75.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

