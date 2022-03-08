Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,525,505 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316,927 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.06% of GlaxoSmithKline worth $58,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,830,400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $681,300,000 after buying an additional 282,409 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,329,349 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $394,684,000 after buying an additional 1,242,479 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,414,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,725,000 after buying an additional 353,100 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,262,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,862,000 after buying an additional 37,726 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,726,412 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,386,000 after buying an additional 1,929,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. DZ Bank lowered GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

GSK opened at $39.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $46.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

