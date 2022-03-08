Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 153.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 842,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 510,159 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.87% of Digital Turbine worth $57,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 71,135 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Digital Turbine by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,904,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Digital Turbine stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.57, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.28. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $93.98.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 33.35%. Digital Turbine’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

