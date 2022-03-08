Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.34% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $59,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $4,718,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 32.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,062,000 after buying an additional 64,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 20.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

NYSE HE opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In other news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

