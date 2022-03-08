Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 178,128 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 178,128 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $58,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,153,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,586,000 after buying an additional 2,246,466 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,331,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,101,000 after buying an additional 1,241,456 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,134,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,912,000 after buying an additional 559,937 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2,173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 527,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 503,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,307,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,794,000 after buying an additional 487,999 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Shares of NSA opened at $61.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $70.04.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 189.48%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile (Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.