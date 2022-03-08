Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 32,412 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,238,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.39% of Portland General Electric worth $58,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 77,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,632,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Portland General Electric by 5.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Portland General Electric in the third quarter worth $425,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Portland General Electric by 32.5% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 14,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of POR opened at $53.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.44. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $43.24 and a 12-month high of $54.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The company had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.24%.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.