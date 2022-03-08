Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 34,480 Shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSE – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 649,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,480 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 41.89% of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF worth $60,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,055,000. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $22,939,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 1,113.7% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 133,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 122,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,151,000.

BKSE opened at $84.58 on Tuesday. BNY Mellon US Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $103.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.42 and its 200 day moving average is $94.43.

