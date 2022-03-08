Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 95,795 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 458,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,795 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.82% of LCI Industries worth $61,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in LCI Industries by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

LCII stock opened at $110.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.79. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $110.04 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

