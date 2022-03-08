Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,298,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,799 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.97% of Perrigo worth $61,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,311,000. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 445.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,969,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,560,000 after buying an additional 2,424,881 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,110,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,878,000 after buying an additional 1,925,848 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 1,723.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,319,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,449,000 after buying an additional 1,247,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Perrigo by 374.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,722,000 after buying an additional 1,144,861 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO opened at $36.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.20 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $34.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.28.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Perrigo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -297.14%.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley A. Alford purchased 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.88 per share, with a total value of $479,440.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

