Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,266,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,709 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.58% of CubeSmart worth $61,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CUBE. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $50.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.43. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CUBE. Truist Financial upped their target price on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.88.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

