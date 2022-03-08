Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,133,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,039 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.75% of Commercial Metals worth $64,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 107.2% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 55,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,622 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Commercial Metals by 104,644.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 54,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 54,415 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,044,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 766,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,534,000 after purchasing an additional 92,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $38.47 on Tuesday. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $26.98 and a 12-month high of $40.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.20.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

