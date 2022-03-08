Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 18,188 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,594,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.21% of NCR worth $61,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.9% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,243,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $241,988,000 after acquiring an additional 764,122 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 5.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,965,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,948,000 after acquiring an additional 160,179 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 13.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,946,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,191,000 after acquiring an additional 340,386 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 158.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,868,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NCR by 14.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,690,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,299,000 after acquiring an additional 344,913 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 21,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $916,463.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NCR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.29.

NYSE:NCR opened at $34.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.89. NCR Co. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

