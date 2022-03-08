Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 218,611 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 604,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,611 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of Asana worth $62,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Asana by 35.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Asana in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Asana alerts:

Asana stock opened at $42.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Asana from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Asana from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.19 per share, with a total value of $19,297,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.36 per share, with a total value of $24,680,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 7,750,000 shares of company stock valued at $478,230,000 and sold 94,960 shares valued at $5,898,282. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana (Get Rating)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.