Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 50,217 Shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,957,751 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,217 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.37% of Umpqua worth $59,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMPQ. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 368.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,650,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,211 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 104.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,569,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,787,000 after acquiring an additional 802,174 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Umpqua by 570.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 692,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,031,000 after acquiring an additional 589,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Umpqua in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,691,000. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.90.

UMPQ opened at $19.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Umpqua had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.88%. The business had revenue of $316.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.75%.

In other news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $101,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $143,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Umpqua Company Profile (Get Rating)

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.