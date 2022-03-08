Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 77,223 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 556,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 77,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.53% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $60,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 13,012.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,644,000 after acquiring an additional 653,353 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,124,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,864,000 after purchasing an additional 574,248 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth about $25,029,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 49.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 616,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 203,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 169.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,012,000 after purchasing an additional 167,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $77.48 on Tuesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $77.18 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.72.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.46 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 43.59%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 2,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total value of $302,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.81 per share, for a total transaction of $489,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

