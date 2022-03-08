Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 84,134 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,134 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $62,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,544,000 after acquiring an additional 67,096 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 302.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 923,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,147,000 after acquiring an additional 694,027 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 587,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,717 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 396,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,566,000 after acquiring an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 162,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,849 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $150.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.37 and a fifty-two week high of $113.60.

