Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,632,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,275 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.52% of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $61,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 18,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter.

IQLT opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.75. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $40.81.

