Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,638 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of TopBuild worth $62,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the 3rd quarter worth about $184,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TopBuild in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of TopBuild from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.00.

In related news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLD opened at $197.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $179.50 and a 1 year high of $284.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.17. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Company Profile (Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

